KCON LA 2023: Artists lineup, performance dates, streaming details and more

KCON LA 2023, the world's largest celebration of Korean culture and music, is being held in Los Angeles from 18-20 of August 2023.It is being organised at the Crypto.com Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center involving various artists and fans' interaction. The three-day festival also includes lined up performances by several artists. This year also features a special signature event called SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U.

This year the festival is featuring a special signature event called SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U, focusing on new-and-coming artists along with interactions and special performances for fans.

It is accompanied by the yearly tradition of kicking off the event with a mini-concert followed by fan meet-and-greet sessions.

Where to watch KCON LA 2023?

The festival can be watched worldwide on KCON's official YouTube channel Mnet K-POP. Along with this, Korean audiences can watch the event via TVING, a South Korean online streaming service. Japanese viewers get to watch the performances on the Mnet Smart+ app, a video distribution service.

For the offline attendees the organisers have shared a timetable on their Instagram.

Who will host KCON LA 2023?

This year marks the 11th year of the K-POP cultural festival. Three different hosts will be hosting the three-day festival. IVE's Wonyoung, K-pop soloist Rain, and Stray Kids' Bang Chan will reportedly take up the stage as hosts this year.

Who will be performing at KCON LA 2023?

While different K-pop groups and soloists are expected to grace the event, the organisers have planned three main artists line-ups for each of the days, featuring Taeyong from NCT, boy group Ateez, and girl group (G)-IDLE.

Taeyong from NCT will be present at the festival on Day 1, on August 18, 2023.

South Korean boy band ATEEZ will be performing on Day 2, on August 19, 2023.

Day 3 will be featuring the South Korean girl band (G) IDLE on August 20, 2023.

Fans are set to enjoy the various performances and events at the much-awaited yearly festival.

