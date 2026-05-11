Chelsea Handler: Epstein dinner and 50 Cent relationship drama resurface after Kevin Hart roast

Chelsea Handler has become one of the other most discussed celebrities during Netflix's live comedy special The Roast of Kevin Hart, after social media users resurfaced her past controversies, including a dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s home and her high-profile past relationship with 50 Cent. Chelsea Handler attends The Roast of Kevin Hart red carpet during Netflix Is A Joke Fest (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Handler has appeared as one of the celebrity roasters during the Roast of Kevin Hart, which streamed live on Sunday on Netflix. During her set, Handler denounced the dais as white supremacists, rapists, and pedophiles.

Shane Gillis also took a dig at her by introducing Handler as a “Zionist” who loves “dead babies” and who dined with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein dinner comments resurface online Soon afterwards, users began circulating older interviews and articles discussing Handler’s acknowledgement that she once attended a dinner at Epstein’s New York mansion years before his 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Several posts referenced Handler’s earlier comments made on Literally! With Rob Lowe and in later interviews, she described attending what she called a “weird” dinner party at Epstein’s home alongside media and celebrity figures, including Prince Andrew, Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn and Katie Couric.