Chris Hemsworth looks unrecognizable in first set pics from Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, fans marvel at his transformation

The first pictures of Chris Hemsworth from the sets of Furiosa are doing the rounds on social media. The Thor actor signed up for an unspecified role in George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff/prequel and the pictures give a glimpse of his amazing transformation for the role. In the pictures shared by fan clubs on Twitter, Chris can be seen in long auburn hair and a long beard, looking very different from his usual self or even his Thor avatar. Also read: Chris Hemsworth hints he may be done as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the two pictures shared online, Chris can be seen wearing a puffer jacket and holding a coffee cup, supposedly between shots. He looks completely unrecognizable with long red hair, a heavy beard, and long twirled moustaches. While there is no clarity about his role in the film, reports have claimed he is playing the antagonist, supposedly named Dementus.

Fans have appreciated the physical transformation and makeup of the actor. “He is miles away from the MCU Thor world here,” tweeted one fan. Another said, “For a moment, I thought thiswas a body double.” Many fans, however, did compare his look in the film to his Fat Thor look from Avengers: Endgame, in which he had gained weight, and grown long hair and beard.

Furiosa is both a spinoff and prequel to George Miller’s 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Furiosa sees Anya Taylor-Joy play the titular character with Tom Burke also starring. Shoot began last month in Australia after a second unit filmed advance scenes in May. The film is due to be released in 2024.

Chris will be next seen reprising his MCU role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases on Thursday. The film is the fourth solo Thor film in the franchise and sees the return of Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. It also introduces a new villain in Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

