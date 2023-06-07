Chris Hemsworth opens up about Thor: Love and Thunder getting mixed reviews: ‘It just became too silly’

Chris Hemsworth opened up about the mixed reviews that his last Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder received for the first time since its release almost a year ago. The star admitted that the film was 'too silly' for its own good. (Also read: ‘If I was ever to do another one,’ Chris Hemsworth's future as Thor in the MCU hangs in the balance)

Will Chris return as Thor?

Chris Hemsworth opened up on the mixed reviews of Thor: Love and Thunder.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier during the promotions for his upcoming film Extraction 2, the actor had made a cryptic remark about reprising his Thor character. The Australian actor had said that he would want to take the intense nature of those stunts and incorporate similar elements into a Marvel project, should he ever participate in one again. Thor: Love and Thunder had teased the prospect of a fifth Thor instalment featuring a clash with Hercules in its post-credits scene.

On Thor: Love and Thunder being ‘too silly’

In a new interview with GQ, Chris opened up about the reception to his film Thor: Love and Thunder, and said one never knows the outcome while filming, and had a blast shooting for the film. "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris first played the titular God of Thunder in 2011's Thor, and then subsequently appeared in all four Avengers movies and three sequels of Thor. In an episode of the National Geographic's show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth last year, the actor discovered that he has an 8 out of 10 chance of getting Alzheimer's disease, because of his genes. He had opened up about the fears of losing memories of his wife and his kids.

Chris will be next seen in Extraction 2, the trailer of which was released a few weeks ago. He reprises his role as Tyler Rake, who returns from the dead to come back to yet another risky assignment where his presence is requested personally. Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Chris also has the prequel to Mad Max; Fury Road, titled Furiosa where he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON