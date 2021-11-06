Chris Pratt faces flak for post about ‘healthy’ daughter: ‘What about your son?’

Chris Pratt is facing backlash on the internet again. He recently shared a post for his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he thanked her for giving him a ‘healthy daughter’. Many are calling his comment ‘tone deaf’, considering how his son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, was born preterm and faced health issues for years after his birth.

Sharing a picture with Katherine, he wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

His post got 30,000 comments with many expressing disappointment at his choice of words. “A gorgeous ‘healthy’ daughter? Seems like a weird thing to say,” wrote one. “Healthy child just seems like throwing shade at the other child that isn’t mentioned,” commented another. “I notice the emphasis on her “giving” you a “healthy” child. It seems your first child wasn’t good enough,” commented another.

Fans also shared messages of support for Anna and Jack on her Instagram posts. “You dodged a bullet, girl. We love you, Anna,” wrote one on her latest post. “Anna and Jack are two of the most beautiful people in the world! Godspeed to you Anna,” wrote another.

On Friday, Chris took to Instagram to share a video about how he was upset and depressed the previous night. “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” he said. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping. I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods. It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me,” he added.

Jack was born in August of 2012, severely premature. In her memoir, Unqualified, Anna had written, "The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled. I was in complete shock … So Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together." Jack is in better health now but has some problems in his vision and leg muscle issues.