Chris Pratt: Oscar for best song going to an Indian film reflects breaking down of borders

Over the years, Chris Pratt has interacted with Indian actors such as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, and in fact worked with late actor Irrfan as well. And that has helped him understand the growing market for Indian projects globally, which he says is proved by the viral song of RRR — Naatu Naatu — clinching Oscar glory.

At present, Chris Pratt is reprising his superhero avatar of Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (AP)

Earlier, this year, the musical number won a historic Oscar for Best Original Song.

“At the moment, we are seeing the breaking down of borders, for example, the Best Song Oscar going to an Indian film this year. With more globalisation of the film market, which is happening right now, there is prevalence of more films from the east moving into pop culture in the West, and I’m really excited about that,” Pratt tells us over a zoom call.

In fact, he feels Indian fans are really special, and more passionate about the ever expanding world of storytelling.

The 43-year-old actor, who has made a name for himself through his superhero avatar Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, continues, “I know there is a massive market in India. I have always had a lot of friends and fans in India. I’m eager to work with more folks in India and to get out there and visit at some point.”

He exclaims, “It is a great time for the relations in pop culture right now as the borders are really blurring. Indian fans are great.”

After entering the glamour world in 2000, Pratt went on to do TV shows such as The Huntress, The O.C. and Everwood, and rose to prominence as the chubby and easy-going character named Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. In the world of Hollywood, he found popularity through the Jurassic World franchise, and Star Lord, which he is reprising with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, he is glad that there is a touch of Bollywood in the world of Guardians of the Galaxy, which is dominated by peppy music.

“I’m not a filmmaker, but I do see that in James Gunn’s film. There is a certain embracing of music with choreographed dance numbers, like you see in Bollywood. I’m just grateful to see that,” says the actor.

Before wrapping up, he recalls the time spent with Irrfan on the sets of a Jurassic World film, and says, “I was able to work with the late great Irrfan Khan. What an amazing man. What an extraordinary actor. He was so powerful, and so elegant. He is certainly missed, and will be missed in the future too.”