Chris Rock shuts down a fan who abused Will Smith during his live performance: ‘No no!'

Comedian Chris Rock shut down a fan from the audience who was chanting ‘f*** Will Smith’ during his live performance in Boston. While performing the latest gig on Thursday, Chris briefly mentioned the Oscars controversy, during which Will slapped him in the face over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris joked about how Jada's hair matches Demi Moore's shaved head in the film G.I. Jane. (Also Read: Academy reveals Will Smith ‘was asked to leave the ceremony but refused’ after slapping Chris Rock)

During the latest gig, a Chris fan shouted ‘f*** Will Smith,’ to which he immediately replied, "No, no, no, no, no." Chris did two shows at the same venue on Thursday, in which he addressed the controversy for the first time. He asked the crowd about their weekend and said during his first performance, "I have a whole show… that I wrote before the weekend, so, if you came here for that I'm still processing it. I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight."

During his second performance, Chris said that he has not been in contact with Will since the incident happened. He said, "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard," and that he didn't want to "talk about that s***."

Chris later told the audience, "Except for some other pretty weird things, life is pretty good right now." The comedian received big cheers at the show which ran about an hour, as per The Hollywood.

For the unversed, this show is part of Chris' Ego Death World Tour, which runs through the fall. This appearance came after Will took to his Instagram on Monday to apologise for slapping Chris onstage during the live Academy Awards show. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Will wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he said in his apology.

Last weekend, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He said he couldn't wait to see Jada, who has alopecia, star in G.I. Jane 2 which led Will to go up on stage and slap him. Will returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu*** mouth!" A few minutes after the incident, Will was announced Best Actor at the Oscars.

(With inputs from ANI)

