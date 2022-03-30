Will Smith's mom was shocked at him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I've never seen him do that'

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, is the latest to react to the recent controversy involving him and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Will had left everyone in shock when he suddenly got up and walked to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night and smacked Chris Rock, who was there to present an award. Also Read| Diddy says Will Smith, Chris Rock have resolved fight. are ‘brothers’: ‘That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love’

Will then told Chris, who had just made a joke about Will's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, to keep her name out of his mouth. He later broke into tears as he gave an acceptance speech upon winning the Best Actor award shortly after the incident. His mother has now described him as a people person and said he shocked her too when he chose violence to answer Chris Rock.

When asked about the incident in a recent interview with Philadelphia’s local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV, Carolyn said, "He is a very people person. And that's the first time I have ever seen him go off, the first time in his lifetime." Asked if it surprised her, she said, "It did. I have never seen him do that."

When Will's younger sister, Ellen Smith, was asked about the incident, she spoke about how her brother has succeeded in Hollywood amid a lot of pressure. She said, "Everybody like has been bullied, you know, and abused in some kind of way. And I totally understand. It's like people are like 'oh I wish I was in such and such shoes and oh those are my goals and everything,' but you really don't know what it takes to get there. I’ve had conversations with him, and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is."

Jada Pinkett Smith has also seemingly reacted to the infamous slapgate now. The actor shared a cryptic image on her Instagram account on Tuesday that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

