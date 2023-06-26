Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan says the ending of Oppenheimer has an ‘interesting relationship’ with Inception

Christopher Nolan says the ending of Oppenheimer has an ‘interesting relationship’ with Inception

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 26, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Christopher Nolan has teased that the ending of his upcoming feature Oppenheimer shares an ‘interesting relationship’ with his 2010 film Inception.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is set to premiere on July 21, is one of the most awaited films of the year. In a new interview, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, behind films like Memento and Interstellar, has revealed that the end of Oppenheimer has certain similarities to his highly acclaimed 2010 film Inception. (Also read: Oppenheimer new trailer: Cillian Murphy leads mission to build a bomb that could destroy world. Watch)

Christopher Nolan hints that the end to Oppenheimer has some similarities to his 2010 film Inception.
Christopher Nolan hints that the end to Oppenheimer has some similarities to his 2010 film Inception.

About Oppenheimer and Inception

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer. It is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Meanwhile, Inception is a science fiction drama film that revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb as he attempts to clear his criminal record so that he can return to his family.

Christopher Nolan's comment

Now, in an interview with Wired, Nolan shared that he thinks the ending for both Oppenheimer and Inception are actually quite alike. He said, "I mean, the end of Inception, it's exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he's moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience. It's funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer's got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings."

How does Inception end?

It is interesting to note that the ending of Inception follows Cobb as he passes the immigration checkpoint after which his father-in-law accompanies him home. Cobb then goes on to use Mal's totem, which is a top that spins indefinitely in a dream, to test if he is indeed in the real world. Yet, he chooses not to observe the result and goes on to join his children.

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt who plays Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr, Robert Downey, Jr as Lewis Strauss from US Atomic Energy Commission, along with Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, and filmmaker Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller. It will be released in theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023, the same day as Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christopher nolan inception
christopher nolan inception
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out