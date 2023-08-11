Contrary to Gal Gadot's comment, no plans for Wonder Woman 3 in revamped DCEU: report

Wonder Woman fans were excited to learn it from Gal Gadot herself that the third instalment in the popular superhero franchise has not been shelved. However, a recent report by Variety suggests that no plans to make the threequel have been locked yet, under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. All their focus is currently diverted toward making Superman: Legacy. (Also Read: Gal Gadot confirms she will star in ‘Wonder Woman 3’ , James Gunn will be director)

The Variety report states unnamed sources highly placed at Warner Bros have confirmed that neither Wonder Woman 3 has been promised to Gal Gadot nor there has been any discussion with her by James and Peter regarding the future of the Wonder Woman franchise. Their priority continues to be the slate they announced earlier this year after taking on new leadership roles at DC, led by Superman: Legacy, whose casting has been locked recently.

What Gal Gadot had said

During the promotions of her new Netflix spy thriller, Gal said to Flaunt Magazine, "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

She also confirmed the same to Comicbook.com. “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together,” Gal said.

The first Wonder Woman in DCEU's new franchise released in 2017. Directed by Patty Jenkins, it starred Gal Gadot as the titular character, after she was introduced as Wonder Woman in James Gunn's 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The first film, made on a budget of $150 million, went on to earn $822.8 million at the global box office. Wonder Woman also starred Chris Pine and Robin Wright. A sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released in 2020. Also directed by Patty and with Gal reprising her popular role, the film made $169.6 million at the global box office.

