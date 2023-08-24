Court orders Halle Berry to pay $8000 a month as child support after divorce from Olivier Martinez

The divorce agreement between Hollywood star Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez has been finalised after eight long years. According to a report by Page Six, Los Angeles Superior Court has ordered Berry to pay $8000 a month to Martinez in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

According to the court documents, Berry has been ordered to pay for her son’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies,” but the payments will be made directly to the school and not to Martinez. Additionally, Berry will have to pay for her son’s health insurance and 100 percent of all uninsured medical expenses, including therapy.

Moreover, Berry has to pay 4.3 percent of any income which is above $2 million, and that would be considered “additional child support” for Maceo.

Meanwhile, Berry has expressed desire to contribute $55,000 toward Martinez’s attorney’s fees.

As per the divorce agreement, both Berry and Martinez will get physical custody of their son for half of the week — Monday to Wednesday or Wednesday to Friday — with alternating weekends. And the couple have agreed upon a schedule for the same.

Notably, Berry and Martinez had filed for divorce in October 2015 but the proceedings took lot of time due to their unresolved child custody issues.

Berry and Martinez's marriage and subsequent split

The couple had got married in July 2013. After their split in 2015, they released a joint statement which read, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce.

“We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

