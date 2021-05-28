Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Actor Danai Gurira, who played Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, is likely to return in Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Danai Gurira with Ryan Coogler during Black Panther shoot.

Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney.

Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. However, it would not come as a shock if Danai Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Ryan Coogler is developing for Disney.

Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio.

Amitabh Bachchan buys apartment worth 31 cr, pays 62 lakh as stamp duty

Recently, Black Panther star Florence Kasumba returned as her Black Panther character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney 's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.

