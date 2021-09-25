Daniel Craig says he'd be 'incredibly bitter' when new Bond takes over after No Time To Die

Daniel Craig has warned that he will probably feel ‘incredibly bitter’ when the new James Bond will be revealed. The upcoming No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will mark Daniel's final outing as the 007 agent.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Daniel said he thought Spectre was the last time he'd see himself as Bond. "I thought that was it. And I'm really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do (No Time to Die) because we've sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful," he said.

Daniel has been bond for 16 years of his life. "It's been incredible to do these films," he said. "It's very emotional. I'm glad I am ending it on my own terms. I'm grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I'll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over."

Daniel wrapped up No Time To Die in 2019. On the final day, he gave an emotional farewell speech to the cast and crew. The scene was part of Apple TV documentary Being James Bond and was on social media as well. "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," an emotional Daniel said in the video.

Also read: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Daniel Craig auditioned for Rang De Basanti, but James Bond came calling

"I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one, because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life," he added.

No Time To Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. Daniel starred in a total of five movies playing James Bond: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die. The final film will release in India on September 30.