Daniel Radcliffe remembers Harry Potter co-star Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore: ‘He was silly, irreverent and hilarious’

Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter had a very special relationship with Michael Gambon's Albus Dumbledore in the hit film series. Michael died at 82, leaving the Harry Potter cast and crew and his millions of fans across the globe in grief. Opening up about what he would remember about Michael the most, Daniel told Variety that he used to have too much fun on sets and was “silly, irreverent and hilarious”. Also read: Michael Gambon dies: Potterheads raise their wands to the actor who played Albus Dumbledore

Daniel Radcliffe bids goodbye to Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Gambon were the lead actors in the Harry Potter series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remembering his late co-star on the Harry Potter sets, Daniel told Variety in a statement, “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious."

Talking more about his other qualities and way of working, he said, “He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daniel gave all the credit to Michael for making their time in front of the green screen "more memorable and joyous" during the making of Harry Potter's sixth installment. He also expressed how lucky he felt himself to be for getting the opportunity of working with Michael.

Bonnie Wright on Michael's death

Bonnie Wright, who announced the birth of her first child this week, also took to Instagram to remember Michael hours later. She is known for playing Harry's love interest Ginny Weasley in the film series. She wrote along with a picture of him as Dumbledore, “I was forever in awe of Michael’s presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall. He was Dumbledore through and through a constant, warm and guiding figure. Rest in peace Michael. Sending love to your family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Less than a year ago, another one of the closest characters to Harry Potter and the most loved on screen, Robbie Coltrane, better known as Hagrid, died at 72.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON