Michael Gambon dies: Potterheads raise their wands to the actor who played Albus Dumbledore

Statement from Warner Bros

The official Instagram handle of the Harry Potter films, owned by the production house Warner Bros, posted a black-and-white picture of Gambon in his Dumbledore avatar, opening the door of Hogwarts. The caption read, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

A fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Harry Potter Universe, also shared a statement that read, “Sad to report that Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in the last six Harry Potter films, has sadly passed away at the age of 82. Please raise your wands for Michael and all of his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Several Potterheads responded by indeed raising their wands, either via text, emojis or GIFs from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the fifth instalment, from Dumbledore's funeral. In that film, late Alan Rickman's loyal character of Severus Snape kills Dumbledore's character with the Avada Kedavra curse, leading to the memorable and saddening visual of Dumbledore falling from the Astronomy Tower at Hogwarts.

More tributes to Michael

Many Potterheads condoled Michael's death by sharing apt dialogues of Dumbledore. One of them wrote on X, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.– Albus Dumbledore RIP."

Another user pointed out how “Dumbledore and Hagrid left together.” Robbie Coltraine, who played Rubius Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, also died last year. The user wrote, “Hagrid and Dumbledore left together, they will be unforgettable - Robbie Coltrane (1950-2022) - Michael Gambon (1940-2023).”

One of them addressed Michael with the full name of Dumbledore's character. They posted, "TO THE BEST HEADMASTER EVER!! PROFESSOR ALBUS PERCIVAL WULFRIC BRIAN DUMBLEDORE SIR."

Another Potterhead pointed out that both the Dumbledores have left us. Richard Harris, who played the Hogwarts headmaster before Michael in the first two Harry Potter films, died in 2002.

