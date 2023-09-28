News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael Gambon dies at 82, actor best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in later Harry Potter films

Michael Gambon dies at 82, actor best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in later Harry Potter films

AP |
Sep 28, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Michael Gambon succumbed to a bout of pneumonia. The actor replaced Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films in 2004.

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82. (Also Read: Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright says she was ‘disappointed’ by Ginny Weasley's screentime: ‘Made me feel frustrated’)

Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films
A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognisable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

