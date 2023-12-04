Deadpool 3 Spoilers: Leaked set photos from Ryan Reynolds-starrer film reveal 2 major X-men villains will return

Marvel's highly-anticipated action-packed film Deadpool 3 is set to release next year in July. The Ryan Reynolds-led MCU movie, which is the third film of the Deadpool franchise is currently in the filming phase. As the filming continues, several leaks and spoilers have emerged online, leading to speculations about what is in the store next for the X-men crossover. Marvel stunned fans when it brought back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine alongside the film's titular superhero. However, it seems that Wolverine is not the only X-men character brought back to life.

Deadpool 3 leaked set photos reveal two major villains will return

Recently, photos from the Deadpool 3 set were leaked online, causing a stir among Marvel fans. The images suggest that two more major characters will make a comeback. In one of the leaked photos, Wolverine can be seen battling the primary villain of the Wolverine franchise- Sabretooh. In another picture, Deadpool can be seen holding Sabretooth's severed head, suggesting the battle ended in the duo's favour.

In addition to Sabretooth, reports suggest that another X-men villain, Toad, is also set to return. According to the Mirror, an actor was spotted playing Toad's character. Moreover, several characters from previous Deadpool films are also expected to return including Wade's fiancee Vanessa, portrayed by Morena Baccarin. The outlet also added that Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapičić are also expected to return.

Fans react to leaked photos from Deadpool 3 set

Soon after the leaked photos were shared on social media, fans expressed their shock over the major characters' return. Many were also left disappointed over the potential spoilers ahead of the film's premiere. One MCU fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I would’ve been quite happy to not know about this until I saw the f**king movie.” Another wrote, “I'm really excited for the film but seeing spoilers like this pisses me off.”

