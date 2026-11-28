Two years after the Barbenheimer in 2023, Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is all set to clash with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three this December. Doomsday is hitting screens on December 17 and Dune 3 on December 18. Denis, who did not have the pandemic or writers’ strike to contend with the third time, is ‘deeply disappointed’ his film will now have to battle a juggernaut at the box office.

Denis Villeneuve on Dune 3-Doomsday clash

Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will clash at the box office this December. more less

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Denis spoke to TIME about the clash between Dune 3 and Doomsday. He mentioned that the first Dune film came out towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they had ‘great box office in a very rough environment’. The second film, which was supposed to be released that fall, was pushed to the end of winter due to the Hollywood strikes. While it was successful, Denis says it was not easy. “The third time, I said to myself, “Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.” Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker said it was impossible to reschedule his date after Doomsday was announced. He also hopes that Dune 3 survives the clash, “So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive. It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker said it was impossible to reschedule his date after Doomsday was announced. He also hopes that Dune 3 survives the clash, “So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive. It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Dune 3 and Avengers Doomsday

Dune: Part Three is directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Brian K. Vaughan. Timothée Chalamet leads an ensemble cast as Paul Atreides, the Emperor of the Known Universe. Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson also star.

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Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. It features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. The Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will converge from different universes to face Doom amidst the collapse of the multiverse.