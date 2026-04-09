'Knew what Dhurandhar 2 was': Project Hail Mary producer on delayed India release, gratifying campaign for IMAX screens

It is not the norm for a big Hollywood release to make way for an Indian film. But such was the craze for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge that even a globally awaited mega project like Project Hail Mary decided to postpone its India release to accommodate the Bollywood film. In the end, the move worked out for both films. Dhurandhar 2 had a record-breaking opening week, following which Project Hail Mary had a strong start in the country as well. Aditya Sood, one of the producers of the Ryan Gosling-starrer, talks to HT about the release and the fan-led campaign for an IMAX release in India.

Aditya Sood on Project Hail Mary's India release

Aditya Sood (R) with Project Hail Mary directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We meet Aditya in Mumbai, his first visit to the country of his origin since the pandemic. He is in the country for a family wedding, but the chatter is all about Project Hail Mary. “I've probably seen it seven or eight times since we released it, and I can’t tell you the experience each time,” he tells us.

Aditya has spent all his life in the US, of which 30 years have been in Hollywood, working at various studios and production houses. But even he was taken aback by the fan push for Project Hail Mary in India.

When the film released on March 26, it failed to find IMAX screens in India as most of them had been given to Dhurandhar 2. But as fans campaigned on social media, the exhibitors relented, and finally, a film shot for the format was able to secure those coveted screens. “I'm thankful, and I send love to the people who did that,” says Aditya, “We made this movie so passionately; it's six years of our lives that we've spent going to get this. Then to be met with that kind of passion and enthusiasm makes it all worthwhile.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ‘We knew what a big deal Dhurandhar was’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘We knew what a big deal Dhurandhar was’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Project Hail Mary released worldwide on March 19. But in India, that was Dhurandhar 2 day. Even a pan-India film like Toxic postponed its release. Sony India also pushed Project Hail Mary. Talking about the delayed release, Aditya says, “We have an amazing team here in India who knows the local market. That's why you're not making the decisions in Los Angeles. Obviously, we knew what a big deal um, um, Dhurandhar 2 was going to be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Project Hail Mary released worldwide on March 19. But in India, that was Dhurandhar 2 day. Even a pan-India film like Toxic postponed its release. Sony India also pushed Project Hail Mary. Talking about the delayed release, Aditya says, “We have an amazing team here in India who knows the local market. That's why you're not making the decisions in Los Angeles. Obviously, we knew what a big deal um, um, Dhurandhar 2 was going to be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many feared that the film’s performance in India could be affected by the delayed release as audiences around the world had already started talking about the film on social media by the time it released here. But Aditya says the delayed release may have helped the film. “I don't think it's the worst thing in the world when you see the enthusiasm that the rest of the world has,” he explains. Aditya feels that the fervour for Project Hail Mary mirrored the film’s plot, getting fandoms across the world together. “It's funny because it reflects what's in a story: the whole world is experiencing it; it's a moment where all of us can do something together. And I think that's really powerful.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Project Hail Mary has been a global success, minting close to $500 million since its release three weeks ago. In India, the film has earned around ₹50 crore in two weeks, a good number for a non-franchise Hollywood film. Apart from Ryan Gosling, the film also stars James Ortiz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON