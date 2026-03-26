Made for IMAX, but missing there: Project Hail Mary has just 5 IMAX shows in India due to Dhurandhar 2; fans upset
Project Hail Mary, a new space drama starring Ryan Gosling, has been filmed for IMAX, but isn't getting IMAX screens in India.
Ryan Gosling’s new space drama Project Hail Mary got a delayed release in India due to the sensational run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film released worldwide last week, but arrived in Indian theatres only on Thursday, March 26. And yet, even this release is partial as the film - shot for IMAX - has managed to secure only five IMAX screens across India. All other IMAX shows are being given to Dhurandhar 2, which is running strong at the end of its first week. This has upset many fans, as Project Hail Mary has been acclaimed globally and praised for its visuals, which work best on larger screens, preferably in IMAX.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a man who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. The film has been praised by critics for its stunning visuals, with many social media posts highlighting its depiction of space on the large screen.
In India, it was released on Thursday, but by late Wednesday night, the film had no IMAX shows available on any major ticketing platform. Theatres in Kochi and Coimbatore added IMAX shows for the film on Wednesday, but later removed them without explanation. By Thursday morning, the number had increased to five - two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Kolkata. The prime reason for the film getting IMAX screens seems to be financial, as Dhurandhar 2 is doing well in theatres, earning ₹48 crore on Wednesday. But the irony of a film shot for IMAX not being available on IMAX is not lost on the fans.
Fans miffed at no IMAX shows for Project Hail Mary
Many fans tweeted at Sony Pictures India, which is bringing the film to theatres in the country. One wrote, “Won’t be watching in a theatre unless it's on IMAX. Sorry, the indian theatre experience isn't worth it anymore.” Another echoed, “WTF happened to Filmed For IMAX?” A post from PVR Cinemas asking fans to watch the film ‘in the biggest screen’ elicited similar reactions. “No IMAX screenings available for Project Hail Mary in Delhi, and still you post about it. This is so disappointing,” complained one fan.
Many cinegoers said they understood the financial rationale for keeping Dhurandhar 2 in more shows, but bemoaned that it made no sense when there was an IMAX-ready film for those screens. Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, has been filmed on a regular format. “Nobody is saying anything. Why are they not releasing IMAX shows for a movie filmed for IMAX??? What kind of greed is this,” read one particularly angry comment.
Project Hail Mary’s India release
The film was pushed in India by a week, largely due to the buzz Dhurandhar 2 had generated. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the directors called it a sign of Indian cinema's growing soft power. “I don’t need to tell you that often, when you look at the top 10 films in the United States, there would be a Bollywood film. Those movies play in American theatres. Most Americans go ‘what’s that’, but there is a big audience for it,” Phil Lord said.
The film, which also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce, is now running in theatres worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More