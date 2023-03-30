Did parenthood break up 1000-lb Sisters' Amy and Michael's marriage?

The latest news in the world of reality TV is that Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman, stars of the hit show 1000-lb Sisters, have officially filed for divorce.

It's not clear what the future holds for Amy and Michael, but fans are hopeful that they'll both be able to find happiness and fulfilment in their own lives.(TLC)

One of the main reasons behind the divorce is the fact that Michael hasn't been much of a help to Amy when it comes to raising their two young children. Fans of the show have noted that Amy seems to be doing most of the work herself, despite the fact that Michael is supposed to be her partner. This has led many to question whether Michael is really cut out for fatherhood, or whether he's simply uninterested in helping out with the children.

Were Amy and Michael ready for children?

Another issue that fans have raised is the fact that Amy and Michael may not have been ready for children in the first place. Some have pointed out that the logistics of taking care of two young children are incredibly difficult, especially for a couple like Amy and Michael who are dealing with their own health issues. Additionally, Amy's legal blindness makes it difficult for her to drive or take the children places without help, which puts even more pressure on Michael to step up and help out.

Amy's hard work was not enough to save their marriage

Despite the challenges, fans have been impressed with how well Amy has been handling everything. She's been working hard to take care of her family, continue her weight loss goals after surgery, and deal with various family problems involving her siblings. But even with all of her hard work, it seems that Amy and Michael have simply grown apart over time. They don't seem to agree on how to split housework or time with the children, and Amy has become increasingly unhappy with her marriage as a result.

For Amy, this may mean continuing to work hard to take care of her children and achieve her weight loss goals, while also exploring new opportunities and finding joy in her own hobbies and interests. As for Michael, he may need to take some time to reflect on his own priorities and goals and figure out what he really wants out of life.

