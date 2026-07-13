Digger trailer: After months of anticipation, the makers of Tom Cruise's Digger have released the official trailer of the film. And as many predicted it, the film presents Tom Cruise in a completely unrecognisable avatar- with his face covered in make-up. He plays Digger Rockwell, and the man may have set off a massive global ecological disaster. The political comedy presents itself as a satire on ecological collapse and climate change.

About the trailer

Tom Cruise in a still from Digger, which releases in theatres on October 2.

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The trailer opens with Tom's Digger being presented with an unimaginable crisis. Sporting a thick Southern accent, he plays a billionaire whose company is somehow responsible for having set off an ecological disaster by causing a glacier to shift significantly. “That glacier over there in Greenland shifts five feet. Now, this desk in front of me is bigger than five feet. My dick is a tenth of that size,” he says, irritated, over a zoom call.

John Goodman portrays the US president who accompanied Digger in an unprecedented mission, where he is shocked along with the rest of the cabinet, that this mission could ultimately cost the government $18 trillion to fix the situation. As the consequences of his actions threaten to spiral beyond control, Digger, the most powerful man, embarks on a frantic mission to prove to the world that he alone can save humanity before the disaster he unleashes destroys everything. “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. You know the hard truth,” Digger says at the end of the trailer as it closes on a montage of wild, shocking shots on how wild the journey transforms into.

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{{^usCountry}} Iñárritu directed Digger from a screenplay by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Iñárritu and Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki. How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iñárritu directed Digger from a screenplay by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Iñárritu and Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki. How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Tom Cruise is coming for that Oscar!” "I love how every once in a while Cruise does a movie that's just "oh yeah, I can actually act when I feel like it" read a comment. One said, “The biggest physical transformation Tom Cruise has done since Tropic Thunder.” “Tom Cruise in an Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie is such a dream pairing. Birdman is a masterpiece and I can't wait to see what they create together here,” said a second fan. “The GOAT proving why he's one of the greatest actors to ever live. Reminds me of his 1990-2005 phase where he was giving Oscar-worthy performances left and right. Finally let him win an actual Oscar after being absolutely ROBBED for Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July,” said another. Tom won an honorary Oscar last year in November.

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