Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office day 1: Another big win for Hollywood in India, earns 27.5 cr

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a great first day at the box office in India. The film earned ₹27.5 crore on opening day, falling just a little short than the last Marvel release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned ₹33 crore on its first day in India. It might just be the film that dethrones KGF Chapter 2 from the box office windows. (Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: Sam Raimi perfectly blends horror, adventure in a visual spectacle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Saturday. He added that the film's collection on day one is fourth best on the Hollywood list, following Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity Way. “#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1... 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz... [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr, [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr, [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr, [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr #India biz. All versions.”

In the US, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened to $36 million in Thursday previews. It is expected to mint $175 million by the end of the weekend. As per a report on Collider, the film has made $60 million in advance ticket sales in the US and $85 overseas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The part two of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange (2016) marks 45-year-old star's Benedict Cumberbatch's fifth appearance as Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Dr Strange trying to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell, which he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home, causing villains from across the multiverse to invade the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Raimi was recently asked in an interview about making movies on different budgets, to which he said, "I like all the jobs. I love the different challenges of making a tiny budget movie with no creative oversight by others. It's like you're playing a musical instrument for an audience, however good you are, it's all your tune and just the way you want to play it. Then something like this, although there are restrictions and expectations, it's like they're giving you the finest symphony orchestra and saying, 'You're not going to play, yourself, because we've hired all the finest violinists, the best percussion, the best brass. But we will let you conduct them.'”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON