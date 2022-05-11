Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Charlize Theron introduces her character Clea, fans welcome her to the MCU

After making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credit scenes, actor Charlize Theron has now let the cat out of the bag. The actor has now unveiled the pictures of her new character, Clea, on social media. Fans have welcomed the actor to the MCU. Also read: What Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ end-credits scenes mean for the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Charlize dropped a closeup look of her on-screen avatar featuring a bold purple eye makeup. The next picture features her in a still from the film, standing next to Benedict as Dr Strange. Introducing the newest addition to the MCU, she wrote in the caption of her post, "Meet Clea".

Soon after the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans hailed look, praising her in the comments section. While one user wrote, "Purple looks so good on you", another said, "Wow, your eyes are so beautiful". Other fans continue to shower purple heart emojis on the actor as they welcome her to the MCU.

Charlize Theron in her look as Clea, in a picture she shared on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charlize Theron, who is best known for films like the Fast & Furious franchise, Atomic Blonde, and Mad Max: Fury Road, appeared in a mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange 2. Her character appeared as a mysterious all-purple character, which remained unnamed in the film. However, many fans recognised the popular Marvel Comics character from her purple costume. In the comics, Clea is Strange’s apprentice and eventual love interest. A sorcerer herself, Clea is powerful but not as strong as Strange. Her appearance in the MCU could signal Strange getting a new romantic interest.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to do well at the box office. While it has minted $480 million till May 9 internationally, the Sam Raimi directorial has entered the ₹100-crore club in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released on May 6 in India. Besides Benedict Cumberbatch, it also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON