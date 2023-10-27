Doctors reveal real cause of Suzanne Somers' death, underlying conditions included hypertension

Weeks after the death of actress Suzanne Somers, the cause has been officially revealed. Notably, 76-year-old Somers had passed away on Sunday, October 15.

Actress Suzanne Somers(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by Blast, Somers died as her breast cancer spread throughout her body. The reports says that her death certificate highlights "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain” as her immediate cause of death. Although no autopsy was performed on her body, the death certificate reportedly lists hypertension, or high blood pressure, and hydrocephalus as additional underlying conditions that caused her demise.

ALSO READ| The Beatles' last new song ‘Now And Then’ set to be released on November 2

Somers was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City after her death. Earlier, on behalf of her family, Somers' publicist R. Couri Hay had confirmed her death.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay wrote in a statement to People.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement continued.

Somers' breast cancer

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. In 2007, Somers shared with Los Angeles Times that she was cancer-free after treatment with radiation, alternative medicine and a ​​lumpectomy.

In July 2023, she revealed to her fans that her breast cancer had resurfaced and promised to fight and overcome it again.

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it,” she had posted on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter," she added.