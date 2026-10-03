Does Verity have a post-credits scene? Here's what to know before leaving the theater

The TikTok sensation ‘Verity’ by Colleen Hoover has now made its way to the big screen. The psychological thriller, starring Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, brings the bestselling novel’s twisted story to theaters.

Does Verity have a post-credits scene? Ending explained. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The thriller ends with a major mystery still unresolved, so before you walk out of the theater, you may be wondering: Does Verity have a post-credits scene?

Does Verity have a post-credits scene?

The new movie Verity, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, is now playing in theaters.

Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett lead the thriller, which has got mixed reviews.

It holds a 37% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, there is no post-credits scene in Verity.

This means viewers can leave the theater as soon as the movie ends without missing anything.

The book does not have a sequel, so there is no need for a post-credits scene. The film ends where the book ended. Still, you can stay back and watch the names of all the people who worked on the film.

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{{^usCountry}} The film runs for 1 hour and 54 minutes and is rated R. The streaming date has not been announced yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film runs for 1 hour and 54 minutes and is rated R. The streaming date has not been announced yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Verity gets ‘A’ certificate in India after CBFC cuts 23 seconds of intimate scenes

Verity ending explained- which is true ‘letters’ or 'manuscripts'?

(Spoilers ahead)

The movie follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, who is hired to finish a book series by Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway.

After moving into Verity's home, Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript that appears to reveal Verity's darkest secrets. It claims that Verity was obsessed with her husband and hated her children and was responsible for the death of her daughter Harper.

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Lowen eventually shows the manuscript to Verity's husband, Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. Jeremy confronts Verity and kills her. He and Lowen then make her death look like an accident.

Months later, Lowen discovers a hidden letter from Verity. The letter claims that the disturbing manuscript was actually a writing exercise and that Jeremy had drugged Verity and caused the car accident that left her apparently incapacitated.

The letter suggests that Verity had been pretending to be unable to move because she was afraid of Jeremy. Lowen hides the letter.

Also read: Anne Hathaway apologises for viral ‘Verity’ red carpet moment: ‘I was trying to be helpful’

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And that leaves viewers with the biggest question of all: Which story was true? The ending does not give a clear answer, leaving fans to decide whether they believe the disturbing manuscript or Verity’s final letter. The mystery has sparked the “Team Manuscript” versus “Team Letter” debate among fans since the book was published in 2018.

Hathaway has picked a side. "For me, personally, I'm Team Letter," she told Entertainment Weekly. “I don't trust Lowen. I think that the writing is so heightened that to me, there's like a performative aspect to the manuscript. I always read the letter as she's being very careful.” And Johnson seemed to agree with her. Hoover did not confirm or deny, and only said her opinion has changed over the years.

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But the film does not settle the mystery. Instead, it leaves viewers with one big question: Was Verity telling the truth in the letter, or was the disturbing manuscript the real story?