Dolly Parton's life story, ‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio’ to hit Apple Music 1

Dolly Parton, the country music icon, is set to captivate her fans once again with her latest venture, “What Would Dolly Do? Radio,” a four-part series airing on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station, Apple Music 1. The series promises an intimate look into Parton’s life and career.

(FILES) US singer Dolly Parton attends the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have joined Dolly Parton in recording a version of the Beatles classic "Let It Be" on the country legend's upcoming album. The track was released on on August 18, 2023 and will feature on the 77-year-old Parton's upcoming album "Rockstar." (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

In the upcoming radio show, set to premiere on October 25 at 8 p.m. ET, Parton, alongside co-host Kelleigh Bannen, will explore various facets of her life. The first episode delves into her iconic fashion choices and her enduring legacy. Parton, known for her fierce spirit, discusses how she transformed from a country star to a role model and national treasure.

Subsequent episodes promise equally engaging content. In the second episode, Parton shares insights into the business side of being a renowned musician and actress, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of her journey. The third episode focuses on her philanthropic efforts, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community. In the grand finale, Parton discusses her latest musical chapter, delving into her upcoming rock-n-roll album, Rockstar.

In a statement, Parton expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I’ve lived a life of many colors, and I enjoyed the chance to sit down with Kelleigh Bannen to discuss different areas of my life and career. I hope the fans will have as much fun listening as we had recording this!”

Fans can tune in to the series every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1, starting from October 25. For those unable to catch the live broadcast, episodes will be available for download on Apple Podcasts, ensuring that Parton’s journey continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

This project comes after the release of Dolly Parton's upcoming book, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," hitting the shelves on October 17. A month later, on November 17, her first rock 'n' roll album, "Rockstar," is set to be released, and fans can pre-order both through Dolly Parton's official website.

