Drew Barrymore shares throwback pics with Tom Holland, praises him for ‘becoming a hero’, ‘falling in love with Zendaya'

Actor Drew Barrymore penned a heartfelt note for actor Tom Holland on Instagram. In the long post, Drew mentioned the time when she first met Tom and also called his girlfriend Zendaya the “greatest woman."

Sharing old pictures with Tom, Drew wrote, “Tom Holland I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent. But watching you grow up. Fall in love with the greatest women Zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!"

She added, "I remember this moment. And I woke up and saw it on @tomhollandupdates and I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have record of it too! I send you and your lady the very best! As always, I am cheering you on.”

Naomi Watts, who co-starred with Holland in The Impossible, wrote in the comments section: “He’s the bestest and sweetest." One fan commented, “Drew you legend thank you for sharing these.” Another one said, “You’re everyone’s cool aunt.” While one wrote, “Me too! I am completely captivated by his talent and kindness and his @lipsyncbattle and relationships with @zendaya is everything.”

Zendaya and Tom were last seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released last year in December. The film became a huge box office hit and broke many records.

(With inputs from Reuters)

