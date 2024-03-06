Dune Part Two box office collection day 5: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya film earns over 14 crore in India

Dune Part Two box office collection day 5: Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the action-packed franchise released in theatres on March 1. As per Sacnilk.com, Dune Part Two earned only ₹1.40 crore in India on its first Tuesday. The second film in the franchise stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles. (Also Read | Dune Part Two box office collection day 4) Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune Part Two.

The film minted ₹2.75 crore [English: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹25 lakh] on day one, ₹3.8 crore [English: ₹3.35 crore; Hindi: ₹45 lakh] on day two, ₹4.05 crore [English: ₹3.5 crore; Hindi: ₹55 lakh] on day three and ₹1.35 crore [English: ₹1.15 crore; Hindi: ₹20 lakh] on day four. Dune Part Two earned ₹1.40 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹14.05 crore (English and Hindi) in India.

About Dune Part Two

The film is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. It stars Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard. Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub joined the existing cast for the second film.

Film's global business

According to Forbes, Dune: Part Two, on Monday, is expected to earn $200 million at the worldwide box office. As per Bloomberg, Dune: Part Two opened with weekend ticket sales of $81.5 million in the US and Canadian theatres, delivering the best debut this year.

According to the report, Researchers at Box Office Pro, owned by a theatre industry trade group, were forecasting sales of about $80.9 million. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., which released the film in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, was predicting a more conservative $65 million.

The opening is the biggest since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought in $93.2 million last October. It’s also the biggest opening of the year after a slow start for the box office, with North American ticket sales down 18% through February 25.

