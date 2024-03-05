Dune Part Two box office collection day 4: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet film earns nearly 13 crore in India

Dune Part Two box office collection day 4: Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, the film has been helmed by Denis Villeneuve. As per Sacnilk.com, Dune Part Two earned only ₹1.40 crore in India on its first Monday. The second film in the action-packed franchise released in theatres on March 1. (Also Read | Dune Part Two box office collection day 3) Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune Part Two.

Dune Part Two India Box Office

The film minted ₹2.75 crore [English: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹25 lakh] on day one, ₹3.8 crore [English: ₹3.35 crore; Hindi: ₹45 lakh] on day two and ₹4.05 crore [English: ₹3.5 crore; Hindi: ₹55 lakh] on day three. Dune Part Two earned ₹1.40 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹12.70 crore (English and Hindi) in India.

About Dune Part Two

The film stars Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Christopher Walken joined the existing cast for the second film. It is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

What Denis, Austin said about chemistry with Timothee

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, recently, Denis and Austin spoke about the film. Asked about how he established chemistry with Timothee on the set of Dune: Part Two, Austin said, "We knew a lot about each other and we have mutual friends and colleagues. But the first time that we met was in Hungary in the stunt-rehearsal room. We basically said hello and then got down to work on the fight, trying to kill each other."

Denis had added, "That’s the best way to meet. The thing is, we did some readings by Zoom because everybody was all over the planet and I wanted to hear the words just before locking everything. And I did feel that there were some sparks between both actors. And I mean, they’re professional. It’s their job to get along."

