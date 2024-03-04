Dune Part Two box office collection day 3: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's film earns over 11 crore in India

Dune Part Two box office collection day 3: Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film released in theatres on March 1. As per Sacnilk.com, Dune Part Two has minted ₹11.25 crore in India since its release. It is the second film in the action-packed franchise. (Also Read | Dune: Part Two crushes Oppenheimer in global Box Office debut, leads with big margin) Dune 2 box office collection day 3: Zendaya in a still from the movie.

Dune Part Two India box office

The film minted ₹2.75 crore [English: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹25 lakh] on day one, and ₹3.8 crore [English: ₹3.35 crore; Hindi: ₹45 lakh] on day 2. The film earned ₹4 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹11.25 crore (English and Hindi) in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Dune Part Two

The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub joined them for the second film.

It is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. It follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

What Denis, Austin said about chemistry with Timothee

Recently in an interview with with the Los Angeles Times, Denis and Austin spoke about the film. Asked about how he established chemistry with Timothee on the set of Dune: Part Two, Austin said, "We knew a lot about each other and we have mutual friends and colleagues. But the first time that we met was in Hungary in the stunt-rehearsal room. We basically said hello and then got down to work on the fight, trying to kill each other."

Denis had added, "That’s the best way to meet. The thing is, we did some readings by Zoom because everybody was all over the planet and I wanted to hear the words just before locking everything. And I did feel that there were some sparks between both actors. And I mean, they’re professional. It’s their job to get along."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place