Dwayne Jhonson rejected calls for 'President Rock', says many politicians approached him

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has disclosed that he was approached by multiple political parties last year to see if he would run for US president, after a poll showed that 46% of Americans would support his candidacy.

Making a guest appearance on Trevor Noah's recently launched Spotify podcast, ‘What Now?,’ the Hollywood actor and former WWE wrestler shared an intriguing revelation. He disclosed that following a 2021 poll of 30,000 American adults, "the parties" reached out to him to explore his interest in a potential run at the end of 2022.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” Johnson said.

“I was really blown away and I was really honoured. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

“It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he added.

“It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

Johnson, who calls himself a “centrist” and “political independent” and publicly endorsed US President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, has previously expressed his interest in running for president.

“I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring.” A year later he told Variety the 2024 presidential campaign was a “realistic consideration,” he quoted to GQ back in 2016.

In the sitcom ‘Young Rock,’ the narrative unfolds around Dwayne Johnson's fictional presidential campaign for the year 2032. Johnson takes on the role of his future self, participating in interviews that explore key moments from his early life, shaping the structure of each episode.

Responding to the aforementioned poll in 2021, Johnson wrote on Instagram, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people.”

But last year he seemed to have changed his mind, telling CBS Mornings it was “off the table” because of his responsibilities as a father of three daughters, who are now aged 22, seven and five.

“The most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” he said.

On Noah’s podcast, Johnson said his job as a wrestler often took him away from his eldest daughter, Simone, “and I don’t want that for my little ones now”.

“That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, ‘Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this’,” he added.

Johnson didn’t rule out running in the future, telling Noah, “If that’s ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it.”

