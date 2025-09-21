Dwayne Johnson opens up about emotional transformation for his role in The Smashing Machine: ‘Ripped me open in a way…’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has built his career on box office hits like Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Moana. But in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, Johnson takes a daring leap into drama, portraying UFC champion Mark Kerr, a fighter who grappled with addiction and depression at the height of his success. Dwayne Johnson admitted he found himself overtly nervous for the first time in his career.(Getty Images via AFP)

The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Johnson admitted this was the role he had long been chasing. “For years, I have been dreaming and hoping. I did not just want drama; I wanted something that allowed me to rip myself open,” he was quoted as saying in a CBS report.

Dwayne Johnson on his role in The Smashing Machine

For the first time in his career, Johnson found himself overtly nervous. Johnson recalled that on day one, Benny and Emily Blunt asked him if he was scared, and the actor admitted he was. “I am not someone who scares easily, but this was different,” he told CBS.

To physically transform into Kerr, he endured three hours of prosthetics and makeup daily. But the greater challenge, he said, was emotional. To portray despair, he drew on his own experiences of childhood trauma, including being evicted at 15. “I went back to what it felt like to come home and have nothing. That ripped me open in a way I needed,” he was quoted in the report explaining.

Dwayne Johnson’s on-screen partnership with Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt co-stars as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s wife. She and Johnson previously worked together on Jungle Cruise, but this film brought out another side of their collaboration.

Blunt, according to Variety, described watching Johnson disappear into his role as ‘spooky’ and praised his vulnerability. Johnson credited her support for pushing him to leap into drama. “Emily encouraged me to put all my past experiences into what I love: acting,” he was quoted as saying in a Variety report.

The Smashing Machine: A film about more than fighting

Director Benny Safdie, in his first solo feature, focused on Kerr’s emotional core rather than the drama of the sport. “It’s not just about victory or defeat,” Safdie said. “It’s on the question, what happens when victory itself becomes the adversary.”

Kerr, getting out of the car at the Venice press conference, received a standing ovation. When Johnson referred to his life story during the screening, he said, “Mark’s life changed my life too, obviously. This is about Mark’s struggle, but it’s also about all of us who have felt the weight of success.”

While The Smashing Machine will launch in theaters on October 3 through A24, Johnson has already suggested amplifying his work in this new direction. “It’s not just a new chapter,” he said. “It’s a whole new book. And, I love it.”

FAQs

What is The Smashing Machine about?

The film follows UFC champion Mark Kerr’s rise and struggles with addiction, relationships and the pressures of fame.

Who stars in the film?

Dwayne Johnson plays Mark Kerr, with Emily Blunt portraying Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples.

Who directed the film?

The movie is directed by Benny Safdie, known for Uncut Gems and Good Time.