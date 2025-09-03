The Smashing Machine first reviews: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson earns career-best praise; ‘proves he can do serious’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just had one of the biggest nights of his acting career. The wrestler-turned-actor unveiled his latest film, The Smashing Machine, at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, debuting not just a powerful new role but also a striking new look. Much slimmer, Johnson walked the red carpet before breaking down in tears when the film received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation. A still from The Smashing Machine

About the movie

The movie, directed by Benny Safdie, is an arthouse retelling of the 2002 HBO documentary about Mark Kerr, a pioneering MMA fighter who dominated the sport before it exploded into mainstream fame and fortune. Johnson’s commanding screen presence makes him a natural fit for Kerr, blending raw physicality with surprising vulnerability.

Early reactions: praise and polarisation

Online reactions poured in soon after the premiere, with many hailing it as Johnson’s most powerful performance yet.

“This is already a win for the rock. Career best reviews + possible golden globe nom. It would be the first for him,” read one Reddit comment. Another review gushed: “#TheSmashingMachine is a sincerely raw sports biopic on the gritty & brutal, real & emotional fights we face in & out the ring. Johnson bleeds vulnerability onto the screen in an undisputed knockout performance worth every ounce of blood, sweat & tears. Blunt the PERFECT match.” Some, however, saw strategy in Johnson’s performance. “Dwayne Johnson proves he can do “serious” in #TheSmashingMachine but let’s be clear: this isn’t just about craft, it’s about awards recognition. Playing fragile after years of invincible trashy blockbusters is calculated Oscar-bait, not a revelation. Keep it in mind. #Venezia82.” Others highlighted the film’s direction and emotional depth: “THE SMASHING MACHINE stands out for its authenticity & raw portrayal. Safdie’s direction balances the brutality of the ring w/ a humane & heartfelt narrative. The chemistry between Johnson & Blunt is genuine & touching, elevating the drama w/ shocking emotional depth.”

But not everyone was convinced. “The Smashing Machine - It's fine. Well-made, performances are solid, but an otherwise generic version of this story we've so many times before. The Wrestler, etc. Big tough guy not so tough but also wants to win. Dwayne Johnson is really good, yes, but that's about it.” Another noted: “THE SMASHING MACHINE finds Dwayne Johnson delivering an earnest and endearing performance in a film that rarely finds itself breaking convention. Kerr’s conflict has little variety, but Safdie tries to invest in his journey. Blunt does her best to uplift a badly written role.”

Whether or not the criticism sticks, The Smashing Machine marks a turning point for Johnson. Moving away from his usual action-heavy blockbusters, the actor seems intent on proving his dramatic range — and with Venice audiences on their feet for 15 minutes, Hollywood might just be ready to see him in a whole new light.