Emily Blunt's ‘different’ appearance at the Venice Film Festival sparks online chatter: ‘Stop it right now!’

Emily Blunt recently turned heads in a Schiaparelli baby blue dress for the photocall of The Smashing Machine, at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. However, it is not her role in the new movie, or her stunning dress that is garnering online attention - commentators have pointed out that her face “look(s) different.” The internet is buzzing after many commentators claimed that Emily Blunt "looks different" in the photocall pictures from the Venice Film Festival.(AFP)

Online comments

Online users have pointed out that Emily Blunt’s appearance seemed slightly different, with a few suggesting her face looks altered and her bust fuller. One user on Instagram commented, “Am I tripping or does she look different? Not in a bad way. Just different,” while another went, “Something’s happening to her face…Emily stop it right now! You look beautiful here but any more you’re going to start diminishing your obviously natural beauty.” Addressing the change in her figure, another commentator on Instagram added, “Fillers, Botox and melons,” and yet another noted, “Those girls weren’t that big before.”

Emily’s altered appearance is also being shared around on Reddit, with some commentators lamenting the pressure on Hollywood stars to always look flawless. One user noted, “That is…a LOT of fillers in her face,” while another appreciated her gorgeous dress but added, “Love Emily and this colour is gorgeous but why do all the Hollywood women have these strange overfilled upper cheeks. It looks so odd.”

A moment for the dress!

Emily dazzled the red carpet in a baby blue Schiaparelli twisted dress from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of the house. Showcasing Schiaparelli’s signature surrealist tailoring, the baby-blue jersey envelopes her frame, with structured pleats wrapping neatly around the midsection. Adding an ethereal touch, the straps feature hammered gold brass accents and the entire ensemble is accesorised with Ysso jewellery and gold sandals.

Emily Blunt stepped out to the Venice Film Festival red carpet alongside her The Smashing Machine co-star Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, who stars as Mark Kerr. She plays the role of the wrestler-turned-MMA fighter’s then-wife Dawn Staples in the upcoming film set to release on October 3, which received a 15-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere.