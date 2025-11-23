Dwayne Johnson reveals he pitched himself for The Devil Wears Prada 2, was even ready to wear size 15 heels

Dwayne Johnson wanted to join the cast of the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, which stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Amid The Smashing Machine’s success, Johnson told Entertainment Weekly that he had pitched himself for a role that required him to wear “size 15 heels”. Dwayne Johnson tried to join The Devil Wears Prada 2(REUTERS)

Dwayne Johnson wanted a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt recently collaborated on the film The Smashing Machine, which tells the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. At the time Blunt was shooting for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Johnson told her his desire to be in the film.

"I pitched myself. I told her when she was shooting," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. Blunt immediately confirmed that "he tried" to land a small role in the production, directed by David Frankel.

The 53-year-old described the character he wanted to play in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as “just someone who knew fashion, who was cool”. At this, Blunt mentioned that the character was required to walk in heels. “Size 15 heels!" Johnson responded.

Blunt jokingly added that Johnson looked pretty in heels. “You should see him in a pair of heels. Hot," she said. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1 in 2026.

Emily Blunt sent Dwayne Johnson videos from NYC

Dwayne Johnson, unfortunately, was unable to land a role in the movie. However, Blunt continued to keep him updated about the shooting. "Emily would send me these videos; she was kind of in her car, waiting to step out on set in New York City, out in the streets, she was like, 'Look at this!'" Johnson recalled. "It was wild. Like, pop star level sighting,” he added.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is based on a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The first instalment, The Devil Wears Prada, premiered at the LA Film Festival on 22 June 2006.

FAQs

When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 come out?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will come out in May 2026.

Who is the director of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

David Frankel is the director of The Devil Wears Prada 2.