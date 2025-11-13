Anne Hathaway drops The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser on her 43rd birthday; Meryl Streep return's as Miranda Priestly

The 52-second teaser opens with a familiar sound: the click of heels down a hallway. Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly walks through the office in red stilettos, just as she did in the first film. In the elevator, she’s joined by Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. “Took you long enough,” Miranda growls as Andy smirks and slips on black sunglasses. The clip ends there, leaving fans eager for the trailer’s release.

Talk about a birthday gift done right! Today, the ageless Anne Hathaway celebrates her 43rd birthday, and in true runway style, she marked the occasion by unveiling the teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 The sequel will follow Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Her former assistant, Emily Charlton, now a top executive at a luxury group, controls the ad money Runway needs to survive.

The cast includes returning actors Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman. Kenneth Branagh joins as Miranda’s husband. Simone Ashley appears in an undisclosed role.

New faces in the cast include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet. Patrick Brammall plays Andy’s new love interest, while Rachel Bloom also appears in the film. Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the original, will not return.