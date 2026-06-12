...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘I always thought it mattered’: Dwayne Johnson says Oscars snub for The Smashing Machine 'lit a fire in my spine'

Actor Dwayne Johnson has opened up about not receiving an Academy Award nomination for his acclaimed performance in the sports drama The Smashing Machine.

Jun 12, 2026 09:03 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

When The Smashing Machine released last year, most critics called it the best performance of Dwayne Johnson's career. Many predicted an Oscar for the wrestler-turned-actor. However, Dwayne was eventually not even nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars. In a recent interview, the Hollywood star addressed the Oscars snub, saying it fuelled him to return to work.

Dwayne Johnson on his Oscars snub

Dwayne Johnson in a still from The Smashing Machine.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Dwayne admitted that his performance in The Smashing Machine being overlooked by the Academy affected him. “It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar. I realised very quickly that it's a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you're even having these conversations. And it's exciting! It would have been amazing. I wish it had happened. But it didn't,” the actor said.

Dwayne Johnson did not downplay the significance of an Oscar nomination or his reaction to the eventual snub. “In no uncertain terms did I ever think, Oh, that doesn't matter. I always thought it mattered. And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: Let's go back to work,” the actor added.

About The Smashing Machine

Yet, The Smashing Machine struggled at the box office. Made on a $50 million budget, the sports drama grossed only $11.7 million in North America and $21 million globally, recouping just under half itsbudget.

Dwayne Johnson is set to reunite with the film's director, Benny Safdie. The two are collaborating on the upcoming film, Lizard Music.

 
dwayne johnson oscar nomination oscars
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / ‘I always thought it mattered’: Dwayne Johnson says Oscars snub for The Smashing Machine 'lit a fire in my spine'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.