‘I always thought it mattered’: Dwayne Johnson says Oscars snub for The Smashing Machine 'lit a fire in my spine'

When The Smashing Machine released last year, most critics called it the best performance of Dwayne Johnson's career. Many predicted an Oscar for the wrestler-turned-actor. However, Dwayne was eventually not even nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars. In a recent interview, the Hollywood star addressed the Oscars snub, saying it fuelled him to return to work.

Dwayne Johnson on his Oscars snub

Dwayne Johnson in a still from The Smashing Machine.

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In a recent interview with Deadline, Dwayne admitted that his performance in The Smashing Machine being overlooked by the Academy affected him. “It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar. I realised very quickly that it's a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you're even having these conversations. And it's exciting! It would have been amazing. I wish it had happened. But it didn't,” the actor said.

Dwayne Johnson did not downplay the significance of an Oscar nomination or his reaction to the eventual snub. “In no uncertain terms did I ever think, Oh, that doesn't matter. I always thought it mattered. And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: Let's go back to work,” the actor added.

About The Smashing Machine

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine saw Dwayne Johnson play mixed martial arts legend Mark Kerr. The film traces his rise to UFC greatness in the 90s - the time when he developed an addiction to painkillers, as well as his turbulent relationship with his wife. The film starred Emily Blunt opposite Dwayne. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine saw Dwayne Johnson play mixed martial arts legend Mark Kerr. The film traces his rise to UFC greatness in the 90s - the time when he developed an addiction to painkillers, as well as his turbulent relationship with his wife. The film starred Emily Blunt opposite Dwayne. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although both Johnson and Blunt were snubbed at the Oscars, their film performed well in the awards season, earning Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. The film also won the Best Director award for Safdie at the Venice Film Festival, and it earned high praise from industry colleagues and legends like Christopher Nolan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although both Johnson and Blunt were snubbed at the Oscars, their film performed well in the awards season, earning Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. The film also won the Best Director award for Safdie at the Venice Film Festival, and it earned high praise from industry colleagues and legends like Christopher Nolan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On The Director's Cut podcast, Nolan praised Dwayne's performance. “I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or in most other years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On The Director's Cut podcast, Nolan praised Dwayne's performance. “I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or in most other years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet, The Smashing Machine struggled at the box office. Made on a $50 million budget, the sports drama grossed only $11.7 million in North America and $21 million globally, recouping just under half itsbudget.

Dwayne Johnson is set to reunite with the film's director, Benny Safdie. The two are collaborating on the upcoming film, Lizard Music.

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