Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dwayne Johnson won't be part of Fast and Furious films, reacts to Vin Diesel's comment on feud: 'I laughed hard'
hollywood

Dwayne Johnson won't be part of Fast and Furious films, reacts to Vin Diesel's comment on feud: 'I laughed hard'

Dwayne Johnson has confirms he will not return to Fast and Furious franchise in any of their future ventures. He also reacted to a "tough love" comment by Vin Diesel.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a fall out during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't be appearing in future Fast and Furious films.

Dwayne, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a fall out with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of latest instalment, Fast and Furious 9.

Vin recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Dwayne to perform better in the movies.

Asked about Vin's comments, Dwayne told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that."

The actor then added, "And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Vin had addressed the beef between Dwayne and him in a Men’s Health interview and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

Also read: Sumona Chakravarti posts note on 'horrible feeling' after Kapil Sharma's post leaves her out

Dwayne first played Luke Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and later returned for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

He also starred in the franchise's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, co-starring Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dwayne johnson fast and furious

Related Stories

bollywood

Tiger Shroff gets 'action ready' for Heropanti 2, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo, Sussanne Khan react. Watch

UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:22 PM IST
bollywood

Varun Sharma recalls his childhood love story that ended with the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:09 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP