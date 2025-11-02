Dyan Cannon opens up about finding peace through faith in God: ‘I’ve come to understand there’s just one…’

Dyan Cannon, the Oscar-nominated actress, now 88, told Fox News Digital that she tried “drugs, men and pills” before finding the one thing that finally gave her peace, her faith in God. Cannon, who co-hosts a new podcast called God’s Table Hollywood, said her lifelong search for meaning was filled with detours. “My main seeking has been to understand why I’m here, to understand who I really am,” she said. Dyan Cannon, 88, shares her journey of seeking happiness and finding peace in faith.(therealdyan.cannon/Instagram)

“Not to fit in necessarily, and not to stand out necessarily. But to understand. And in understanding, there’s been freedom for me," she added.

She laughed softly when she admitted how long it took. “I’ve tried everything,” she said. “But they were like a Band-Aid that didn’t stick when I started to sweat.”

Faith, she explained, gave her footing. “Faith has helped me with my emotional life. I used to expect a man to make me happy. Can you believe that? I used to think that was his job, to make me happy. That’s… impossible,” she explained.

Cannon's on being married to Cary Grant and ‘God girl’

Cannon’s love life was once the talk of Hollywood. She married Cary Grant in 1965 when he was 62 and she was 28. They welcomed daughter Jennifer Grant a year later, his only child, but the marriage unraveled in 1968. She later wed producer Stanley Fimberg in 1985 before divorcing six years later.

Her time with Grant was intense. As Fox News Digital noted, she once said Grant introduced her to LSD, convinced it could “help him find peace.” She said,“He thought it was a gateway to God. I knew I shouldn’t do it, but I did it to please him and to save our marriage."

After the divorce, Cannon turned to pills and marijuana to cope and eventually suffered what she called a “breakdown.” “I was locked up,” she told the outlet.

She shared that her faith grew stronger after that. “When I say I’m a ‘God girl,’ it means that through all the years of seeking and trying, I’ve come to understand there’s just one God who loves everybody the same,” she added.

Cannon talks of learning peace, not perfection

Cannon admitted her openness about faith cost her friendships and some work over the years. “In the past, I lost friends because of it. So-called friends. But I think the city of angels - Los Angeles - better decide whose angels they are,” she said.

These days, she is at peace being single. She still believes in love but is not eager to marry again. “I was forced to give up my career for marriage. I don’t think I’d do that again,” she said.

Cannon smiled when asked what she would tell her younger self—the woman who once saw Grant as “God.” “Snap out of it,” she replied with a laugh, as per Fox News.

