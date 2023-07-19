‘He became unrecognizable!’, Emily Blunt spills the beans on Cillian Murphy's mind-blowing Oppenheimer transformation

Cillian Murphy's astounding physical transformation for his role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer, has been unveiled by his co-star Emily Blunt. The Irish actor, known for his role in Peaky Blinders, underwent a jaw-dropping change to portray the historical figure's involvement in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. While Cillian remains tight-lipped about the specifics of his transformation, Emily Blunt has shared some intriguing details.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in a scene from 'Oppenheimer.'(AP)

Mystery of Cillian's Transformation

Cillian Murphy's metamorphosis for Oppenheimer has left audiences in awe, but the actor remains secretive about the details. Refusing to disclose the amount of weight he lost or the specific dietary changes he made, Cillian expressed his desire not to focus on his physical transformation alone. He wants his performance to be the central focus rather than his weight loss, stating that he does not want it to become a headline.

Emily Blunt Spills the Beans

In a revealing interview, Emily Blunt, who plays Cillian Murphy's on-screen wife in the film, provided insight into the actor's physical transformation. She disclosed that Cillian became "so emaciated" during the process, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to the role. According to Emily, he had a daunting task ahead of him, surviving on a meager diet that included only an almond a day. His commitment to the role is evident in his appearance.

Although Cillian chooses not to reveal the extent of his weight loss, he admitted to pushing himself to the limits during the transformation. In his pursuit of accuracy, the actor tested his boundaries and experimented with minimal food intake. He acknowledged that this competitive mindset can be unhealthy and advised against it. Cillian's dedication to his craft is undeniable, but the toll it takes on his well-being raises important considerations.

From Tommy Shelby to Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming film has garnered early Oscar buzz, with critics lauding his astonishing performance. The actor has come a long way since his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the hit series Peaky Blinders. Director Christopher Nolan himself spoke of the profound impact Cillian's performance had on viewers, leaving them speechless and deeply moved by his portrayal.

Despite achieving tremendous success in the film and TV industry, Cillian Murphy admits to feeling a sense of unease regarding the stark contrast between his earnings and those of healthcare professionals. Aware of the privilege that comes with his position, he remains grounded and appreciative while acknowledging the societal disparities. The actor's humility and gratitude shine through, highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing such imbalances.

Cillian Murphy leads a private life away from the spotlight, deliberately maintaining distance from technology. With no phone or internet connection, he embodies an analog existence. Emma Thomas, producer of Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan's wife, described him as the epitome of an analogue individual. Even when delivering life-changing news about landing the lead role, she had to call him at his home, emphasizing his detachment from the digital world.