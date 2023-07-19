10 Reasons why Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is touted as the best film of the century

Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II science epic, "Oppenheimer," has garnered significant praise even before its official review embargo is lifted. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)(AP)

Writer-director Paul Schrader, known for his acclaimed films like "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," has hailed "Oppenheimer" as the best and most important film of this century.

Early reactions from the Paris world premiere have further added to the anticipation.

Here Hindustan Times curated ten compelling reasons why "Oppenheimer" is generating tremendous buzz and being touted as the best film of this century:

Stellar Performances: Donned by Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the cast delivers nuanced and captivating performances, including acclaimed names like Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon. Thought-Provoking plot: "Oppenheimer" explores the ethical dilemmas faced by J. Robert Oppenheimer and the “Manhattan Project” team during the very early days of the atomic bomb. Mushroom Cloud-like Drama: Nolan’s recent addition presents a sweeping portrayal of World War II-era events, offering a grand-scale character study that immerses viewers in a crucial period of history. Nolan Factor: Fans of Nolan can expect the tension, intricate structure, grand scale, remarkable sound design, and visually stunning cinematography that have become synonymous with his filmmaking style. No CGI: The 52-year-old filmmaker claimed that “Oppenheimer” has zero CGI usage in the film. And that’s a very bold claim in modern cinema. Tear-dropping Impact: Early viewers have described being deeply moved by "Oppenheimer," with its powerful storytelling and impactful emotional moments leaving a lasting impression. Stellar Reviews: Reviews coming out of the Paris premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics pouring their praise for the film's brilliance, character development, and emotional resonance. Philosophical Arc: "Oppenheimer" delves into philosophical themes surrounding the use of the dark side of technology, the nature of war, and the responsibilities of scientists towards society. IMAX: The film has been lauded as a truly spectacular achievement. The movie has been shot in IMAX 70mm camera which will offer a world-class viewing experience. Even without the 3D glass viewers can feel the 3D effect. Unique Approach to Filmmaking: Nolan's focused and Spartan approach, as detailed by the cast, brings a sense of authenticity and dedication to the film.

Booming-Box Office Potential: With high expectations and an opening weekend estimated to bring in $40 to $49 million, "Oppenheimer" is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

ALSO READ| YouTube star Annabelle Ham passes away at 22 in an ‘epileptic event’

"Oppenheimer" is ready to hit big screens on July 21.