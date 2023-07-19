YouTube star Annabelle Ham passes away at 22 in an ‘epileptic event’

Annabelle Ham, a social media influencer and YouTuber who shared her day-to-day college life with thousands of fans, has died at the age of 22 following an “epileptic event.” YouTube star Annabelle Ham's tragic demise. (Instagram/ Annabelle Ham)

Her death was revealed on Saturday by her sorority chapter at Kennesaw State University, but no details about the cause of death have been disclosed.

Her sister Amelia confirmed the tragic news on Monday in an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote, “Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, i can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does.”

She praised Annabelle as “amazing,” “sweet” and “such a good sister” to her and their sister Alexandria, who also posted a tribute online.

“She was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. but god was ready for her,” Amelia wrote. “i know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now. i can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”

Amelia thanked people for their support and kindness, promising always to remember her late sister.

The family also posted a photo on her Instagram page captioned, “We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven.”

The social media influencer, who lived in Atlanta, had amassed over 77,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 107,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, where she posted beauty tips, glimpses of her life and more.

Some international outlets are linking the following post from Alabama police authorities to Ham’s death, but this has not been confirmed yet.

The police department’s post, shared on Facebook: “Today at 3:32 pm Fairhope Police Department responded to a call for a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane, located in Fairhope. Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Daphne Search and Rescue responded to assist. The person was located deceased. Identification has not been released pending family notification. The Fairhope Police are currently investigating and will update when further information is available. At this time no foul play is suspected.”

Annabelle was known for her content about the college lifestyle, and her sorority chapter expressed their sorrow online.

Take me out to the Braves game… : Annabelle Ham(Instagram/Annabelle Ham)

“On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts,” the university’s Alpha Omicron Pi chapter wrote on Instagram. “Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta.”

The post continued, “She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived everyday to the fullest. We will keep her and her beautiful soul close to our hearts. She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her.”

The Greek chapter asked viewers of the post to keep the Ham family in their thoughts and prayers, adding that they “know her light will continued to shine down on us everyday.” On Annabelle’s latest social media posts, the comments are filled with condolences and sympathy for the grieving family.

ALSO READ| Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession while vacationing in Cayman Islands

Under an Instagram post from a week ago, various followers wrote “Rest in peace.” On several TikTok videos, fans poured their sadness after hearing the news of her death.

“I’m so sad to hear about this news. I know you are safe in gods hands now,” wrote one follower. “Rest easy angel.” “I love you. Watched u on YouTube during my childhood,” said another. “Rest in heaven angel.”

“Rest in peace Annabelle, thank you for creating content I loved through the years,” wrote someone else.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON