Emma Thompson calls What's Love Got To Do With It co-star Shabana Azmi 'simply wonderful' in lovely note

Shabana Azmi has received a compliment from her What's Love Got To Do With It? co-star Emma Thompson for her work in the film. The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week. Emma was not present with her co-stars Shabana, Lily James, and Sajal Aly at the premiere where the film received two standing ovations, but she sent a heartfelt message to Shabana after watching it. Also Read| Emma Thompson wows in vibrant Indian outfit in Shekhar Kapur's film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a screenshot of a message she received from Emma Thompson. She captioned it, "Emma Thompson's message to me on Shekhar Kapur’s What Love Got To Do With It." Emma started her message to Shabana by calling her 'darling,' and called her performance 'wonderful.'

Emma's message to Shabana read, "My darling, I just saw the film and you are simply wonderful in it and it is absolutely fantastic. I'm very proud to be a part of it, it's so funny and moving and it goes straight into the heart. I am sure you are going to adore it too. Very very happy. Sending you all my love. Emma."

Shabana Azmi shares a message she received from Emma Thompson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana's colleagues from the Hindi film industry reacted to her post. Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza commented red heart emojis. Director Shekhar Kapur wrote, "It’s amazing Shabana … and thank Emma for the message." Fans also showered Shabana with compliments. One wrote, "From one legend to another!!!"

What’s Love Got To Do With It?, written by Jemima Khan, tells the story of documentary-maker and 'dating app addict' Zoe (Lily James) who always matches with the wrong men, much to her mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. She gains a new perspective on relationships after she travels to Lahore where his childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) is having an arranged marriage.

Shabana Azmi shared several pictures from Toronto International Film Festival as she attended the premiere of the film, and revealed that it got an 'overwhelming' response with people laughing and crying and giving it standing ovations. The film will hit theatres in the UK on January 27 next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON