Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 months after being caught speeding

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in Oxford. The 35-year-old was clocked doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on July 31, 2024. She already had nine penalty points on her licence. The latest offence added three more, pushing her total to 12-enough for an automatic disqualification. According to the BBC, Harry Potter star did not appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Emma Watson is currently enrolled in Oxford University for a master’s in creative writing.

Watson was represented in court by lawyer Mark Haslam, who said his client "fully understands her position and will accept her punishment". He added that Watson is a student, saying, "I ask you to give her credit for the plea of guilty. She is a lady in a position to pay an appropriate fine," reports Oxford Mail.

The brief hearing lasted just five minutes. Her lawyer, Mark Haslam, told the court that Emma Watson could afford the $1396 fine. Watson is studying for a master’s in creative writing at Oxford and has kept a low profile in recent years, with her last film role in Little Women (2019).

Zoe Wanamaker receives identical sentence at same court

Coincidentally, fellow Harry Potter actress Zoe Wanamaker was sentenced for the same offence on the same day. The actress, who played Madam Hooch, was caught driving at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 near Newbury on August 7, 2024. Like Watson, Wanamaker already had nine points on her licence, and the new offence brought her total to 12. She was fined $1396 and banned for six months. Her lawyer said she accepted the ruling and was not seeking any special treatment.

Harry Potter reboot underway at HBO with new cast

As the two actresses face bans, HBO is preparing for a new decade-long Harry Potter television series, according to the BBC. The reboot will feature an entirely new cast, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. John Lithgow will play Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Snape, and Janet McTeer is set to play McGonagall.

