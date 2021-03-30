Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of This Is The End, clarifies Seth Rogen
hollywood

Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of This Is The End, clarifies Seth Rogen

In a statement posted on Twitter, Seth Rogen clarified that his recent comments about Emma Watson wrongly gave the perception that she stormed off the set of This Is The End.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Seth Rogen clarified his recent remarks about Emma Watson.

Actor-director Seth Rogen has clarified that British star Emma Watson did not leave the set of his 2013 movie This Is The End over a scene she did not like.

Rogen's statement came after he seemingly confirmed the rumour that Watson had stormed off the set of the comedy film, which he had directed with partner Evan Goldberg.

The sequence featured Danny McBride embracing cannibalism, and incorporated a gimp mask-wearing Channing Tatum, playing himself in the movie, as his prisoner on a leash.

During an interview with British GQ magazine, Rogen was asked about the incident and he said, "I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was."

After many publications ran the story with Rogen's remark on the alleged incident, he decided to set the record straight by posting a statement on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder cast, shares pic with Chris Hemsworth

Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent

Adarsh washed dishes, swept floor at a food stall to prep for The White Tiger

Captain America star Chris Evans on Robert Downey Jr's replacement as Iron Man

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh***y that the perception is that she did," the actor said.

"The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls****," he added.

Also read | Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Rogen said there was a miscommunication between him and Watson that led her to an "uncomfortable position".

"She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did.

"We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it," Rogen said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emma watson seth rogen

Related Stories

hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit the Harry Potter series, would ask herself 'Do I really want to be a part of this?'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
hollywood

As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP