Eternals first look: Angelina Jolie's Thena brings the action in Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase 4 sizzle video, watch

The first look of Eternals is officially here. The Marvel movie will introduce several actors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is also a part of the movie.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The video takes a walk down the memory lane, looking back at the three MCU phases, the iconic moment when the Avengers assembled in Avengers: Endgame and a sneak peek at the Black Widow movie. The video then features a clip giving the first look at the Eternals.

The actors appear in different locations, teasing the plot of the movie. Angelina, who plays Thena, is seen wielding a sword as well. Giving the voiceover, Sersi Gemma Chan says, "When you love something, you fight for it."

The description shared by Marvel.com reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." Eternals is helmed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

The video reveals titles and the release months of upcoming movies, including Black Widow (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022), The Marvels (November 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023).

Marvel Studios also has several streaming shows in the pipeline. This includes Loki, Ms Marvel, What If, and Hawkeye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON