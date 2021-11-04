Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eternals star Salma Hayek says she's 'very nervous' to visit India with mom and daughter, here's why

Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel Studios' film Eternals. The actor revealed she intends to visit India soon with her mother and daughter. 
Salma Hayek at the premiere of Eternals. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Eternals star Salma Hayek has expressed her wish to visit India. The actor, in a recent interview, said she dreams of visiting the country with her mother and daughter. However, she confessed she is ‘nervous’ about her visit. 

Salma Hayek is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Eternals. She plays Ajak in the film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao. 

In an interview with India Today, Salma said, “I think I am going to come visit pretty soon. I have a dream of taking my mother and daughter and going on a journey through India. Except, I am very nervous because there are so many places and every time I ask someone if there are generations of girls, where should they start their visit, I get confused. But next time I have a break, maybe I will do this.” 

While fans wait for Salma to visit India, Marvel has included a nod to Bollywood in Eternals. The film features Kumail Nanjiani as an Eternal playing a Bollywood star. The film also features a Bollywood dance sequence, with a Hindi song titled Nach Mera Hero. A snippet of the scene was shared by Marvel on Twitter. 

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “South Asia, in particular, is very much a part of the conversation, and a part of things we've already announced and already shot. I'm excited to have the world see it. But I'm becoming oddly acquainted with Indian film choreography, based on a number of different projects we're working on.” 

Eternals, which is MCU's 26th film, introduces an ensemble of actors into the superhero universe. These include Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma, and Angelina Jolie. The film releases in India on November 5. 

