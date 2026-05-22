Fact check: Is Michael B. Jordan dating Khloé Kardashian? Truth behind viral photos

A slew of photos appearing to show 'Sinners' actor Michael B. Jordan and Khloé Kardashian hand-in-hand on a date night has gone viral on social media. It has sparked rumors about the duo possibly dating.

Khole Kardashian with Lamar Odom (L) and Michael B Jordan.(File Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the photos are generated using Artificial Intelligence, as many users have pointed out. They were misleading edits of Jordan's paparazzi photos from a date night with his ex, Lori Harvey, from when they dated between 2020 and 2022.

Ht.com can confirm that Michael B Jordan and Khloé Kardashian were not photographed on a date night. The photos are fake. Michael B Jordan is single with no rumors or confirmed links to the Oscar-winning actor. Meanwhile, here are the viral photos shared millions of times:

Michael B Jordan's Next Big Project

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Michael B Jordan, after his Oscar win in Sinners, is one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars today. Since "BlacKKKlansman," the actor has shown a penchant for critical roles, and that his set to continue with 'Miami Vice '85,' a period drama set for a 2028 release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael B Jordan, after his Oscar win in Sinners, is one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars today. Since "BlacKKKlansman," the actor has shown a penchant for critical roles, and that his set to continue with 'Miami Vice '85,' a period drama set for a 2028 release. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will feature Michael B Jordan as an undercover police officer: Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs with his partner Sonny Crockett played by Austin Butler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will feature Michael B Jordan as an undercover police officer: Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs with his partner Sonny Crockett played by Austin Butler. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jordan was asked about what made him sign for the film on a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance. The 39-year-old said playfully: "Miami is an amazing place, you know?" Khloé Kardashian Under Fire Over Cat's Surgery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan was asked about what made him sign for the film on a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance. The 39-year-old said playfully: "Miami is an amazing place, you know?" Khloé Kardashian Under Fire Over Cat's Surgery {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khole Kardashian recently faced massive backlash after admitting that he declawed her cats through a surgery that is banned in most places. The entertainer revealed in the recent episode of her 'Khloé In Wonder Land' podcast, adding that she was "really misadvised."

“I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed. I’ve never owned cats before. I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said. “I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction. I feel like that’s why my cats are miserable and it was at my doing.”

“My cats wear Air Tags. They’re not allowed to even go near the door," she continued. "I’m so afraid if they get out because they have no way to defend themselves. They lost their protection tools. So it makes me sad.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Declawing surgery for cats, also called onychectomy, is a procedure that removes a cat’s claws by amputating the last bone of each toe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON