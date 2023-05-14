Fast X: Ali Fazal reunites with Vin Diesel at Rome premiere, poses with him against iconic colosseum. See pics

Ali Fazal walked the red carpet at the international premiere of Fast X in Rome on Saturday. Fast X is the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise. At the premiere, Ali had a reunion with lead actor Vin Diesel and the two posed together for the cameras against the iconic colosseum in Rome. Ali was in a black shirt and trousers with a matching overcoat. Also read: Ali Fazal poses with Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg at Oscars luncheon. See pics

Ali Fazal and Vin Diesel at Rome premiere of Fast X.

Ali had made his Hollywood debut with the 7th film in the Fast and Furious franchise, titled Furious 7. He had played a cameo with his character named Safar in the film. He is however, not a part of the 10th installment and was invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Sharing a video with Vin Diesel on Instagram, Ali wrote, “AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM.. cuz (because) when in Rome you go gladiator style… Fast X reunion. Furious 7. Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer - am not in Fast X guys, but there for Love). Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision !! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!!”

Actor Ali Fazal attends the world premiere of the movie FAST X in Rome, Italy. (REUTERS)

Ali will soon head to promote Kandahar, his next Hollywood film with Gerard Butler. It is set for a US release on May 26.

Ahead of his appearance at the Rome premiere, he had said, "I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honor to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what's in store this time of the action magic that they have created."

Fast X is all set to hit the theatres on May 19. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B. Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker will also be seen in a guest appearance in the film.

